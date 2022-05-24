Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Some 2,999 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 349 citizens, the second dose to 271, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,148 citizens. Some 231 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,710,006 vaccine doses were administered, 5,346,173 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,847,713 people - the second dose, 3,271,363 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,757 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.