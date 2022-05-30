Baku hosts Global Peace Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan’s Baku hosted the Global Peace Summit within the framework of Global Peace Chain on May 30, Trend reports.

The summit brought together young people from over 35 countries to discuss global issues, the post-war possibilities, and individual peace initiatives, as well as participate in panel discussions.

Global Peace Chain is one of the world's leading NGOs, the goal of which is to promote culture, tolerance, integration, and social peace around the world with the help of youth, diplomats, ambassadors, influential public groups and organizations. The summit was previously organized in such cities as Istanbul, Dubai and Johannesburg.

Founders of Global Peace Chain Kamran Zafar and Muhammad Ahmad delivered speeches on the value of peace in such a difficult period. They underscored the importance of each person's contribution to peacebuilding. The founders also called for strengthening cooperation among South Caucasian states and commended the role of youth in peace process.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskenderov emphasized the new realities in the region in the post-conflict period. He added that Azerbaijan has always made contributions to peace.

He also talked about measures taken for establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.