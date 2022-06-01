Azerbaijani MoD unveils number of cleared mines in country’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. More than 2,300 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities of engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army in liberated territories in May, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

To date, more than 18,600 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories by engineering and sapper units. Totally, more than 6,000 anti-personnel, more than 2,100 anti-tanks, and more than 9,400 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found and destroyed.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, crop areas, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Appropriate engineering support measures are being taken in the liberated territories.