Baku hosts Youth Sports Festival with participation of representatives of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the Youth Sports Festival is being held at the Baku Sports Palace, Trend reports. Athletes from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria take part in the sporting event.

Speaking at the opening of the festival, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva spoke about the development of relations in the sports field between the two countries. The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the festival will serve to further strengthen and develop sports ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

In his speech, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolai Yankov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high level of organization of the festival.

Deputy Head of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ruslan Rzayev and Head of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Inter-Parliamentary Working Group Rauf Aliyev stressed that over the years Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have established successful ties in many areas.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the National Anthem of Bulgaria sounded at the opening of the festival.

Then an artistic program was presented, during which the national dances of the two countries were presented to the public.

Then sports competitions began. The festival features several sports - acrobatic gymnastics, wrestling, as well as martial arts - capoeira and breakdance. The winners will be awarded at the end of the festival.