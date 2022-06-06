Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares results of weekly mine clearing work in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], from June 1 through June 6, Trend reports via the agency.

According to ANAMA, in the reporting period 54 anti-personnel and 25 anti-tank mines, as well as 206 unexploded ordnances, were detected and cleared during de-mining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Meanwhile, territories with a total area of 357 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, agency added.