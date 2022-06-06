Azerbaijani gymnasts win several medals at World Cup in Poland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, which was held on June 3-5 in the Polish city of Rzeszow, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

At the competition, members of the Azerbaijani national team won two gold and one silver medal in the mixed exercises program.

Gold medals were won by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova, Mansum Mammadzade and the mixed pair of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziyya Seyidli (the first gold medals won by the women's group and mixed pair at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup).

The men's pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won silver at the competition.