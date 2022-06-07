Haas F1 Team driver shares his excitement about Baku track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Baku track is very exciting with its long straights and slow turns, and I'm looking forward to the start of the race, the racing driver of Haas F1 Team Kevin Magnussen said, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the team.

"Some parts of the track are narrow, which increases the risk of hitting the barrier, that's why red flags are pretty common here. All this gives an additional opportunity to use alternative pit stop strategies," said Magnussen.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12, 2022. As many as 10 teams will take part in the competition.

The total number of seats in nine tribunes is 16,700.