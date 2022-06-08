Baku to host a large-scale cybersecurity event from Palo Alto Networks (PHOTO)

With the support of distributor BAKOTECH, cybersecurity solutions manufacturer Palo Alto Networks will hold Baku Cybersecurity Forum 2022. The event will be held offline on June 23 at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel in Baku.

At the event, industry experts will analyze the modern challenges of corporate cybersecurity and the possibility of building a reliable protection system using a single platform, including those based on Palo Alto Networks solutions. We will focus on Palo Alto Networks products such as STRATA, Cortex XDR, and Prisma SASE.

The event will be helpful for IT/IS management (CIO, CISO, CTO, CSO) and information security specialists who work in the banking, telecommunications, oil, government, and logistics sectors.

Key topics of the forum this year:

Constant changes in IT infrastructure, lack of staff, and other challenges for CISOs — how to cope with it

Is it possible to build endpoint protection, network, and cloud infrastructure based on a single platform

Efficient solutions for protecting infrastructure and data. Implementation experience

Speakers and Presentations:

Palo Alto Network: Cyber ​​Security Trends (Vedat Tufekci, Senior Director, Palo Alto Networks)

CXO Challenge (Hayder Pasha, Sr. Director and Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks)

STRATA: Network Security Without Compromises with First ML-powered NGFW (speaker — Alexander Krasyukov, Senior Sales Engineer, BAKOTECH)

Customer experience case with STRATA NGFW

CORTEX technical session

The role of Prisma SASE in modern networks and use cases (Orkhan Gabibzade, systems engineer, Palo Alto Networks)

Panel discussion (open microphone)

The event will bring together leading cybersecurity professionals, each with a unique experience. In addition to reports, the event is also helpful for productive networking, thanks to which guests can share their knowledge and learn from others. Participants will have a whole day of interactive activities, reports, networking, panel discussions, and case demonstrations, all of which are planned in such a way that guests get the maximum benefit and do not get tired.

Sign up for the event at the link: https://bit.ly/3zpAb4L