Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 7 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,847 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,070 of them have recovered, and 9,714 people have died. Currently, 63 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,988 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,916,588 tests have been conducted so far.