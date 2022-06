BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The first practice session of F-1 drivers within the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The top three were the drivers from Red Bull and Ferrari teams.

The first to reach the finish line was Sergio Perez from Red Bull, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The second practice session will start at 18:00 (GMT+4).