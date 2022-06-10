Migration Service of Azerbaijan issues statement in connection with employees of Baku branch of "Russia Today"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The State Migration Service of Azerbaijan has rejected the appeal of the Baku branch of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Russia Today" on the extension of work and temporary residence permits for citizens of the Republic of Belarus Pavel Antonov and Veronika Antonova-Trizno. Copies of the administrative decisions taken were provided to these persons, Trend reports citing The Service.

No decision was made to deport the above persons from the Republic of Azerbaijan. These persons, having re-entered the Republic of Azerbaijan, may register and remain in the country, as well as apply for a temporary residence permit if there are relevant grounds provided for by law.