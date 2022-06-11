Azerbaijan represented by Karabakh horses at Ethnosport Culture Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The opening ceremony of the 5th Ethnosport Culture Festival took place in Istanbul on June 9, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by a cavalry group of the State Border Service consisting of 60 people and a dance ensemble at the event held with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Japan, Paraguay, Morocco, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Gambia, Mexico and Libya.

Within the framework of the festival, a meeting was held between its organizer, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan and President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev. The Turkish side was thanked for the invitation to this festival, and presented with the famous Azerbaijani sculptor Hamlet Musayev’s Karabakh Family work.

Erdogan emphasized the traditional participation of the Azerbaijani delegation, which presented an excellent performance at the festival.

He also stressed that the Karabakh horses once again made a great impression on the audience.

During the meeting, the issue of holding the Festival of Ethnosport Culture in Azerbaijan in September this year was discussed.

A special show composition demonstrated on the opening day of the festival by Azerbaijani participants on Karabakh horses, which are distinguished by their amazing beauty and are an important part of the ancient history and rich culture of Azerbaijan, was greeted by the audience with great admiration and thunderous applause.

The festival will feature competitions in 12 traditional sports, including archery, oil wrestling, and horse racing.

Over a million people are expected to attend these four-day events.