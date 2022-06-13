Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Some three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

No one was vaccinated with the first and second doses, as well as with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19. Thus, three citizens have received the third and the next vaccine doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,744,946 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,968 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,055 people – the second dose, 3,295,428 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,495 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.