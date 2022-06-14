Training of Azerbaijani tank units continues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Various training exercises on driving and fire training were carried out in the tank units of the Azerbaijan Army within the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and improved their driving skills.

Tasks on destroying targets were successfully accomplished in fire training exercises, said the ministry.