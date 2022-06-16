Baku hosts concert in honor of Azerbaijan's victory at European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A concert was organized on Baku Seaside Boulevard in honor of the victory of the Azerbaijani mini-football team at the European Championship, Trend reports.

The concert was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, Azfar Group, Zira professional football club, with the support of Nar mobile operator.

The State Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event. Further, a video was presented dedicated to the sports successes and achievements of the Azerbaijani mini-football team.

In their speeches, the honorary president of the Zira football club and the founder of the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation Orkhan Mammadov, the head of the department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, the head coach of the Zira football club Rashad Sadigov and the famous actor, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Bagirzade congratulated the participants of the event with National Salvation Day.

The speakers noted that the victory of the Azerbaijani mini-football team at the European Championship evokes a feeling of great pride and immense joy.

The head coach of the mini-football team Elshad Guliyev thanked numerous fans for their support, noting that it gave the team motivation.

Then a concert program was presented, at which popular singers performed - People's Artists of Azerbaijan Zulfiya Khanbabayeva and Miri Yusif (Mir Yusif Mirbabayev), as well as the participant of Eurovision-2016 from our country Syamra Rahimli and a group of performers on the nagar.

Also at the event, the trophy - the European Champions Cup was presented to the public. Fans were given the opportunity to take pictures and chat with members of the national team.

An incredible festive atmosphere reigned at the concert, both adults and children shared the joy of the victory of the Azerbaijani team.

The Azerbaijani mini-football team won the European Championship for the first time in its history. In the decisive match in the Slovak city of Kosice, the Azerbaijani team defeated the team from Romania with a score of 1:0. Seymur Mammadov scored the only goal in the match in the 25th minute.