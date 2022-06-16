Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan has detected 6 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,925 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,130 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 80 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,714 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,932,255 tests have been conducted so far.