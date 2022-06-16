Popularity in numbers: Baku City Circuit Operations Company talks F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Baku hosted the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the sixth time, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

The event has widely been covered by 20,000 news articles in foreign media.

Every year, hundreds of foreign journalists come to Baku to cover the event. Formula One, with the cumulative broadcast audience of 1.55 billion people, has been streamed on lots of popular sports services and media outlet platforms such as ESPN, Sky Sports, Motorsport, Autosport.

Moreover, views on the Formula 1 Youtube channel exceeded six million.

According to ESPN, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 was the most-watched (1.04 million viewers) motorsport event in the US in the last two years, surpassing that same year's Monaco Grand Prix in viewership.

Furthermore, the Baku race has been broadcast on US' Netflix platform for four seasons in the 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' series. The creative team filmed the event for the fifth season as well.