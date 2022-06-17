Azerbaijan in close cooperation with WHO since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan has been cooperating closely with World Health Organization (WHO) since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said during the fourth-panel session on "Global Health Governance" within the framework of the 9th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Appropriate working group was created under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, necessary equipment was supplied to all medical institutions, and the number of hospital beds was increased,” he said.

“We conducted effective public campaigns to educate people about the origin of COVID-19 virus and the need for vaccination," he added.

The minister also congratulated healthcare workers on their professional holidays.