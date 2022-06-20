Visit of foreign travelers to Azerbaijan's liberated lands important to inform world about Armenian vandalism - MPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A group of 24 travelers and bloggers from 10 countries visited Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], including trips to Shusha, Aghdam and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

The visitors witnessed Armenian vandalism in these territories, and also got acquainted with the restoration and construction work ongoing there at the moment.

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova commenting on the trip noted that such visits have great importance in terms of conveying Azerbaijani realities to the international community.

"As a result of its historic victory in the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. During the 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijani territories were vandalized, all infrastructure, cultural and historical monuments were destroyed, and terror against ecology was committed. All these facts must be brought to the attention of the international community. From this point of view, the visit of a group of travelers and bloggers to the liberated territories is very important," the MP said.

She also pointed out that Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and construction work in its liberated territories.

"Getting acquainted with the state into which Azerbaijani lands were turned during the Armenian occupation, and watching restoration of these lands by Azerbaijan, the foreign visitors saw the true essence of Armenia and once again became witnesses of how much peaceful country is Azerbaijan," Huseynova said.

She pointed out that the liberated lands visited by foreign travelers have enchanting nature and great opportunities to develop tourism.

"Certainly, the visit of international travelers plays an important role in terms of promoting the tourism potential of the liberated territories," the MP stressed.

Another MP Azer Badamov also stressed the importance of the visit of international travelers.

"A group of travelers consisting of 24 people have visited the liberated territories. By organizing just such trips, it’s possible to convey to information about the crimes of Armenia to the world,” Badamov said. “The travelers also witnessed the grandiose projects which have been implemented since the liberation of our lands, including the ‘smart village’ concept implemented in Zangilan, roads and other social infrastructure, the construction of which is ongoing, the commissioning of the Fuzuli International Airport, the implementation of grandiose projects in Shusha, the reconstruction of other regional centers in accordance with the master plan using the latest technologies.”

The MP also added that the liberated territories have great potential for tourism development.

"The travelers filmed and shared materials depicting the mountains of Kalbajar, the natural springs of Istisu, materials about the restoration of Shusha city on social networks. The arrival of international travelers also means familiarizing the world with the tourism potential of our liberated territories. I believe that the sustainable organization of such trips even more will increase the number of people interested in visiting our liberated lands," added the MP.