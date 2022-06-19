Another medal of Azerbaijani team at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. During the final day of the competition at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv (Israel), the Azerbaijani team in group exercises with a score of 31.900 points won bronze in the program with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports. The first place in this program was taken by the Italian team (34.250 points), the second - by the Spanish team (31.950 points).

The Azerbaijani team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

Following the results of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv (Israel), which took place on June 15-19, the Azerbaijani team won four bronze medals. Thus, the Azerbaijani grace, junior Kamilla Gafarova won the bronze medal in the clubs program. The Azerbaijani team won three bronze medals in the group exercises - in the all-around, in the program with five hoops and in the exercise with three ribbons and two balls.