Azerbaijani gov't agencies to hold meetings on mine threats in Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland

Society Materials 20 June 2022 20:43
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Luxembourg, Belgium and Switzerland will host a series of meetings on mine threat issues in Azerbaijan on June 20-22, 2022, Trend reports.

The joint visit of representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Secretariat of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters for restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, as well as the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs' officials to these countries has been organized in this regard.

The meetings organized in Belgium and Switzerland with several international institutions aim to assess the scale of mine threats faced by Azerbaijan, and challenges for reconstruction activities due to higher mining level, as well as to appeal to the world community and donors.

