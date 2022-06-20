Azerbaijan removes requirement to post information about organization of celebration on permit portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan removes the requirement to post on the relevant portal (icaze.e-gov.az) information about the organization and holding of festive events, as well as the signing of an agreement on joint responsibility between the owner of the celebration and the owner of the premises where the event is held, from June 21, says the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions, Trend reports.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) September 1, 2022, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and its possible consequences.