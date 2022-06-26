Military bands perform on occasion of Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Marches and demonstrations of military bands were held in various parts of Azerbaijan’s Baku, on June 26 [Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan], Trend reports.

Marching of military bands were held from 10:00 (GMT+4) through 12:00 (GMT+4) in the direction of Heydar Aliyev Palace, Bulbul Avenue, Nizami Cinema, Neftchilar Avenue, Azadlig Square, shopping center AMAY, Alley of Martyrs, Flame Towers, Ichari Shahar metro station, Gosha Gala Gates (Double Gates), Baku Puppet Theatre, Azneft Square, Bahram Gur statue, Huseyn Javid park, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Parliament Avenue, Alley of Martyrs, Officers Park Baku, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Samad Vurgun Street, Neftchilar Avenue and Narimanov Avenue, Central Park, National Drama Theater, Winter Park, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Central Bank.

Military bands will perform in six places of Baku - Heydar Aliyev Park (opposite the Heydar Aliyev Palace), Flag Square in Azneft circle, Museum Center (opposite the Fountain Park on Baku Boulevard), Officers Park Baku, Koroglu Park and Fountains Square Baku, from 19:00 (GMT+4) to 21:00 (GMT+4), on June 26.