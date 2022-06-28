Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 18 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,188 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,316 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 155 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,957,854 tests have been conducted so far.