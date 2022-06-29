Tiny brook trout fishes released into Hakari river in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Representatives of the diplomatic corps and members of international organizations in Azerbaijan released tiny brook trout fishes into the Hakari River in the Zangilan region [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

This event was held on the eve of the opening of an international conference on the theme ‘Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management’, which is being held in Zangilan region’s Agali ‘smart village’.

Guests were told about the reconstruction work on the liberated lands, and activities in the sphere of restoring the ecology of the region.

It was also noted that the population of the brook trout is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species (IUCN Red List).

The population of the brook trout will be increased in Azerbaijan.