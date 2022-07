BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan has become one of the first countries to apply to the World Health Organization (WHO) to obtain tests for the detection of monkeypox virus, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, these tests have already been officially transferred to the head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan.

"They will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the next two to three days," he added.