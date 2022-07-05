Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city has sent humanitarian aid, including food, household items and medical supplies, to Ukraine, Sumgayit Executive Power told Trend.

The aid also includes baby food, medicines and clothes.

The humanitarian cargo was sent from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 10:00 (GMT +4) on July 5 and delivered to the Warsaw airport.

Humanitarian aid with a total weight of 50 tons was prepared in response to an official request from the Cherkasy Regional Administration of Ukraine to the Sumgayit Executive Power through the twin cities and is intended for the population of Cherkasy.