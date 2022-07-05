...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)

Society Materials 5 July 2022 09:33
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city has sent humanitarian aid, including food, household items and medical supplies, to Ukraine, Sumgayit Executive Power told Trend.

The aid also includes baby food, medicines and clothes.

The humanitarian cargo was sent from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 10:00 (GMT +4) on July 5 and delivered to the Warsaw airport.

Humanitarian aid with a total weight of 50 tons was prepared in response to an official request from the Cherkasy Regional Administration of Ukraine to the Sumgayit Executive Power through the twin cities and is intended for the population of Cherkasy.

Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more