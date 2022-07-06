UEFA Champions League: Qarabag FC loses to Polish Lech in first qualifying round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The match between the Azerbaijani club "Qarabag" and the Polish "Lech", which took place within the framework of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, has ended, Trend reports.

The game ended with the victory of the Polish team with a minimum score - 1:0. The only goal was scored by the captain of the home team Mikhail Iskhak in the 41st minute.

The referee of the match was Spanish FIFA referee José Luis Munuera.

The return match between the teams will take place on July 12 in Baku. The winner of this pair in the second qualifying round will play with the Swiss club "Zurich". The losing team will face the winner of the pair Slovan (Slovakia) - Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia) in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.