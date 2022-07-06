Weapons repair workshop launched in Azerbaijani Army's military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. According to the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, one of the military units, established on the base of the Baku Gas Construction Details factory, specializes in overhauling tank and armored vehicles and rocket-artillery weapons, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, during peacetime and wartime, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the repair, the technological order is observed and a guarantee for the engine, undercarriage, communications equipment and weapons is provided in the required order.

In the newly commissioned Weapons repair workshop operating as part of one of the military units, the repair of rocket-artillery weapons, their equipment, recoil device and other parts is carried out in accordance with the repair technology.

After repair in the workshop, all repaired weapons are checked by shooting range tests.

The military unit, where the new repair workshop was commissioned, has been operating since 1992.