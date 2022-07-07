Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Some 1,600 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 437 citizens, the second dose to 158 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 854 citizens. Some 151 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,778,501 vaccine doses were administered, 5,358,703 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,017 people – the second dose, 3,314,598 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,183 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.