Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Some 1,823 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 459 citizens, the second dose to 178 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 991 citizens. Some 195 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,783,622 vaccine doses were administered, 5,359,933 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,530 people – the second dose, 3,317,503 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,656 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.