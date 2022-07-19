Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Day (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR has held another Graduation Day.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future lives and professional activities.

“It is gratifying that young people who scored high in the entrance exams, became students of Baku Higher Oil School and acquired professional knowledge and skills here, have become graduates of our university. Baku Higher Oil School is a clear example of the successful implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s policy on transforming oil capital into human capital. Since its foundation, our university has been successfully fulfilling its mission of training highly qualified English speaking specialists. Our students and graduates are highly intelligent young people with deep knowledge and practical skills. We are already holding the sixth graduation ceremony of undergraduate students and the fourth graduation ceremony of master's students. We are very proud that the graduates of our university contribute to the development of the country's economy and industry, working at various enterprises of SOCAR and other local and multinational companies, continue to study at prestigious universities in the world, and honorably represent Azerbaijan in large companies. Another group of our students - 168 bachelor's and master's degree graduates – has successfully completed their studies at the university, laying the foundation for a successful career and further education. I am sure that, as the intellectual soldiers of Azerbaijan, this year's BHOS graduates, like previous years’ graduates, will honorably represent our country and our university,” Elmar Gasimov said.

The rector added that this year's graduates have already achieved the first successes in their career and further education.

“31 of this year's BHOS graduates have been employed at 8 SOCAR enterprises. About 20 of our students work in foreign and local companies operating in our country. Thanks to the attention paid by the Azerbaijani state to education, the conditions created by SOCAR, the selfless work of BHOS professors and teachers, our students receive job offers even before they graduate and they are awarded scholarships from prestigious higher educational institutions. 90% of our MBA students are employed. About 40 of our graduates have been awarded scholarships to study at prestigious universities around the world. 5 of these graduates have been awarded full doctoral scholarships from US universities, and 10 will continue their studies at universities in Germany. 7 of our students who entered German universities have been awarded DAAD scholarships,” he said.

Speaking at the event, SOCAR First Vice President, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade congratulated the graduates and wished them success. He said that BHOS trains highly qualified specialists and that the knowledge and skills that students receive at this university play a big role in the next stage of their life.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov congratulated the graduates and wished them success. He said that despite the fact that Baku Higher Oil School is a relatively young university, it has gained a great reputation from the first days of its existence. The Deputy Minister emphasized that BHOS stands out among the country's higher educational institutions in terms of the number of graduates who have graduated with honors.

Then Gullu Huseynli, a bachelor's degree graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department, Emil Aslanli, a graduate of the MBA master's program and the head of the BHOS Career and Student Affairs Department, and Belka Acevedo Lozano, a graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department, spoke. In their speeches, they emphasized that they are very proud to be graduates of Baku Higher Oil School. Gullu Huseynli, Emil Aslanli and Belka Acevedo Lozano on behalf of all this year’s BHOS graduates expressed gratitude to the leadership and selfless teachers of the university, who have made a great contribution to their development as young professionals and the formation of their knowledge and skills.

The Graduation Day continued with the diploma presentation ceremony. Rector Elmar Gasimov stressed that BHOS remains true to the tradition of presenting diplomas to all graduates on the Graduation Day.

Zhalya Mammadova, a graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department, Kanan Mammadov, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department and Eyvaz Najafli, a graduate of the Process Automation Engineering Department, were named the best students of the above departments. Taleh Hasanzade was named the best student among master students. They were awarded honorary plaques. The plaques were presented to these graduates by Chairman of the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov and BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Then, the name of the student of the Chemical Engineering Department Zhalya Mammadova, the best BHOS graduate of 2022, was engraved on the symbolic stump.

The event continued with a concert program performed by the honored artist Shakhriyar Imanov and his ensemble and the Merry Band group.

The event ended with the traditional throwing of the graduation caps up in the air.

In the 2021/2022 academic year, 107 bachelors graduated from Baku Higher Oil School, including 33 students of the Petroleum Engineering Department, 42 students of the Chemical Engineering Department and 32 students of the Process Automation Engineering Department. In the same year, 61 masters graduated from BHOS, including 13 students of engineering master's programs and 48 students of the MBA program.

12 BHOS graduates received diplomas with honors this academic year.

In the 2021-2022 academic year, 7 citizens of foreign countries graduated from BHOS. These are citizens of Canada, Peru, Nigeria, Rwanda, Russia, Uzbekistan and Georgia. One of these students is a citizen of Peru, who studied under a grant allocated by the Azerbaijani government for citizens of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, one is a citizen of Rwanda, who was awarded a BHOS scholarship, one is a student (Chichek Bayramova), who was awarded a SOCAR scholarship. The rest of the foreign students studied at the university at their own expense.

One of them is a bachelor's degree graduate of the Process Automation Engineering Department, one is bachelor's degree graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department, three are master’s degree graduates of the MBA program and one is a master’s degree graduate of the Process Automation Engineering Department.