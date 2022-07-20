Azerbaijani veteran talks constant state care after 2020 Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Azerbaijani veteran of the 2020 Second Karabakh War Faig Yusifov noted constant state care provided to him after the war, Trend reports citing the veteran.

Yusifov reminded that on September 27, 2020, he took part in the battles to suppress the provocations of the Armenian troops.

"I started serving as an ensign in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in 2014. On September 27, 2020, I took part in the battles. I participated in the liberation of the Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts,” he said. “During the fighting in the Gubadli district, I was seriously wounded and hospitalized. Thanks to the prompt actions of doctors, my life was saved. After the hospital, I was also under constant medical supervision.”

"I was awarded the medals "For the liberation of Gubadli", "For the liberation of Jabrayil", "For Motherland" and "Participant of 2020 Second Karabakh War". Currently, I receive benefits as a war invalid. After the war, I received insurance without any delay, and the operation and treatment expenses were covered by the state. Moreover, in order to improve my living conditions, I was given a two-room apartment in a newly built house,” the veteran also noted.

“Currently, doctors from state medical institutions monitor my health, and periodically I receive free treatment. I always feel the support of the state. I express my deep gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev for the great care shown to me,” added Yusifov.