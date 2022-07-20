Azerbaijan's Audiovisual Council expands national radio broadcasting areas in Eastern Zangazur, Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan held a regular meeting on July 20, the council told Trend.

The first issue on the meeting's agenda was the expansion of radio broadcasting areas of Azerbaijan Radio, Public Radio, and Azad (Free) Azerbaijan Radio stations in Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh.

Thus, based on the appeals received from Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Azad Azerbaijan TV and Radio company, the Council held discussions on allocating frequencies for FM broadcasting from various radio and TV stations located in the region.

Following discussions, the Audiovisual Council decided to transfer the 100.5 MHz radio frequency of Zangilan's Minjivan automatic radio and TV station, the 103.5 MHz frequency of Gubadli's Khanlig automatic radio and TV station, and the 105.0 MHz frequency of Kalbajar automatic radio and TV station to Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC.

Meanwhile, the 99.5 MHz radio frequency in liberated Zangilan and 101.5 MHz in the Gubadli district have been transferred to the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company, whereas the 92.1 MHz frequency of Khojavand's Shaheri automatic radio and TV station – to the Azad Azerbaijan TV and Radio company.