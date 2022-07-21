Azerbaijan continues resettling citizens to Aghali village of country’s Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. First stage of resettlement of residents to Aghali village of Azerbaijani Zangilan region continues, State Committee for Affairs of Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Aghali village was rebuilt on the basis of the ‘smart village’ concept.

Another group of residents was resettled from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron region, on July 21.

Committee said that another 10 families (48 people) will permanently live in the houses provided to them in new village with modern infrastructure. Families for resettlement were selected mainly from among those who lived in most difficult conditions in temporary settlements.

According to the current legislation, former IDPs can use the social protection measures established for them by the state for three years after resettlement to their places of permanent residence.

Resettlement to Aghali village will be continued sequentially - based on the schedule for the commissioning of new residential areas.