Grand Chess Tour: Shahriyar Mammadyarov defeats Magnus Carlsen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The next chess tournament of the "Grand Chess Tour" series takes place in Croatian Zagreb, Trend reports.

Three rounds were played within the framework of the tournament today. Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mammadyarov played a draw with Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the fourth round, but ended the meeting with the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen from the Netherlands with a victory.

Mammadyarov takes 6th place with 6 points in previous rounds.

The tournament will run until July 25th.