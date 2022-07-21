UEFA Conference League: Azerbaijani Gabala FC loses to Hungarian Fehervar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. On July 21, the Azerbaijani football club "Gabala" met with the Hungarian team "Fehervar" within the first matches of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

In a match held at the "Mol Arena" in Hungary, "Fehervar" won with a score of 4:1.

As part of "Gabala" Rafael Utsig scored. As part of the Hungarian team, Kenan Kodro scored a double. Goals were also scored by Adrian Rus and Bud Zivzivadze.

The return match between the teams will take place in Gabala in a week.