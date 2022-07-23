Azerbaijan confirms 309 more COVID-19 cases, 145 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijan has detected 309 new COVID-19 cases, 145 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,141 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,653 of them have recovered, and 9,735 people have died. Currently, 1,753 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,026 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,021,193 tests have been conducted so far.