BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Rival of Aghdam football club Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League determined, Trend reports.

The rival of "Karabakh" was the Hungarian club "Ferencvarosi TC", which went to the third qualifying round by defeating "Slovan" (Bratislava).

Qarabag, which beat the Swiss Zurich in Baku with a score of 3:2, drew away (2:2) and advanced to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.