Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue preparations for new training period (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The process of preparation for a new training period continues in troops, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Ministry said that review was held in military units in connection with the start of a new training period, also the training and material base, training grounds, military equipment, weapons and combat equipment of personnel were checked.

The educational process in Azerbaijani Army is organized and conducted in order to maintain a high level of combat training, in accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, and orders of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, also taking into account the combat experience gained in 44-day second Karabakh war.