Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win 4 medals at World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The World Junior Taekwondo Championship ended in Sofia, Bulgaria. The last day of the competition was also successful for the Azerbaijani team, Trend reports with reference to the Taekwondo Federation of Azerbaijan.

Today, 2 more taekwondo fighters of our team, which has 1 gold and 1 bronze medal, climbed the podium.

Team members Bahadur Dostuyev (49 kg) and Yunis Huseynov (61 kg) won bronze medals.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won 1 gold and 3 bronze medals at the 4-day World Championship, which was attended by more than 670 athletes from 77 countries. Before Dostuev and Huseynov, Mehdi Budagli (33 kg) won the gold medal, and Fuad Maharramli (45 kg) took bronze.

While Mehdi Budaghli won the first gold medal for our country in junior competitions, he signed the best record for the number of national medals. Until now, our team has not won 4 awards at any world championship. Before the competition in Sofia, the best result was recorded in Baku in 2014. Our team finished this world championship with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

The team will return home on August 2. The plane that will deliver them will land at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 01:40, and the ceremony of welcoming the team will take place.