VTB (Azerbaijan) supported Summer University for Young Leaders project (AD) (VIDEO)

With the support of VTB (Azerbaijan), the "Summer University for Young Leaders" was held. The project is designed to comprehensively develop leadership competencies and broaden the horizons of active youth.

Within the framework of the university, the bank organized a training for young leaders on the topic “Digitalization trends in financial markets and the application of innovations”. At the event, future professional managers were told about the current situation with digitalization in the financial markets of Azerbaijan, world experience, current trends and development prospects in this area.

The organizers offered the participants intellectual games, trainings and an entertainment program, and representatives of the government and public organizations spoke to the students with welcoming words.

“Professional development of youth is one of the priorities of VTB (Azerbaijan). The Bank actively supports financial literacy trainings and Olympiads for students of Azerbaijani schools, and also organizes summer internships. This expands the competencies of students who plan to continue their careers in the financial sector, and allows young professionals to take the first steps on their chosen path. We believe that such educational events play an important role in gaining experience and further career growth for young people,” said Kristina Danyalova, Head of the Advertising, Marketing and Special Projects Department at VTB (Azerbaijan).

This year, more than 2.4 thousand students applied to participate in the "Summer University of Young Leaders". Of these, 100 people were selected and became participants in the project.