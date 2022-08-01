Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 104 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,940 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,786 of them have recovered, and 9,748 people have died. Currently, 2,406 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,128 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,047,555 tests have been conducted so far.