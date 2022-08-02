Construction of Barda-Aghdam highway continues at accelerated pace (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The construction of Barda-Aghdam highway, one of the road infrastructure projects implemented on the territory of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, continues at an accelerated pace, Trend reports via State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The length of the highway will be 44.5 kilometers, it will have four lanes.

Earthworks along the road and the construction of a new roadbed have already been completed. The construction of the road foundation is nearly done. In general, the work on the construction of the highway has been completed by 71 percent.

Construction of underground passages and automobile bridges on the 25th and 40th kilometers of the highway has been completed. The construction of aboveground pedestrian crossings on the 4th, 14th and 16th kilometers of the road continues.

The first 14 kilometers of the road pass through the city of Barda and several settlements of the Barda district. The highway connects more than 20 settlements of these districts, including the cities of Barda and Aghdam.