Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. A total of 2,195 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 377 citizens, the second dose to 213 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,368 citizens. As many as 237 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,820,206 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,154 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,103 people – the second dose, 3,340,156 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.