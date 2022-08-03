Criminal case launched on death of Azerbaijani serviceman as result of Armenian shelling (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version published 12:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The troops Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction on the morning of August 3.

As a result, Azerbaijani soldier Anar Kazimov was killed, the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

A criminal case has been opened in the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office upon this fact under Article 120.2.12 (murder, attempted murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigation is currently ongoing, the Prosecutor General's Office said.