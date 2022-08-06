Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. A total of 1,839 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 314 citizens, the second dose to 172 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,113 citizens. As many as 240 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,827,603 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,294 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,790 people – the second dose, 3,344,797 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,722 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.