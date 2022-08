BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. A blood donation campaign is being held in Azerbaijan,in connection with Ashura day, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, as well as heads of the religious confessions functioning in Azerbaijan, took part in the campaign.

The campaign takes place in six mosques and sanctuaries, as well as in eight medical institutions.