BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The Ministry of Defense has issued a statement in connection with the female citizen, who posted videos on social media and presented herself as a serviceman, Trend reports.

"The citizen, who posted videos under the "hərbi226" username, dressed in military uniform, and posing as a military police officer 'Gulyar Akhmedova' has nothing to do with the Azerbaijani army," said the ministry.