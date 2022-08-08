Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. A total of three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, one citizen was given the second dose of the vaccine, while the remaining two citizens – the third dose and the next doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,829,030 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,516 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,863 people – the second dose, 3,345,733 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,918 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.